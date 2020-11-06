Trump administration and campaign officials have reportedly been complaining about the disarray of President Donald Trump’s reaction to the 2020 election.

An unnamed Trump surrogate who Axios claimed “regularly appears on cable to defend” the president reportedly complained, “I don’t know what the message is.”

“There’s no organization or coordination,” they alleged. “If I was to go on TV right now, I wouldn’t know what the [blank] to say.”

Axios also reported that Trump’s advisers are “furious” at Fox News for calling states for Democratic nominee Joe Biden early, and that an unnamed “senior administration official” said, “When Bush had this issue they tapped arguably the pre-eminent statesman of his generation, James Baker, to spearhead their legal and PR efforts, to great effect.”

“We rolled out Rudy Giuliani, Corey Lewandowski and Pam Bondi. You can draw your own conclusions,” the unnamed official remarked.

During an official address on Thursday amid election result uncertainty, Trump said, “If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.”

MSNBC’s Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough accused Trump’s address of intending to “foment violence.”

