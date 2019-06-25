President Donald Trump took questions from reporters this afternoon and was, of course, asked about Iran.

In the midst of tensions between the U.S. and Iran, the president of Iran said the White House is “afflicted by mental retardation,” following the sanctions announced on Irani’s Supreme Leader. Trump tweeted back blasting Iran’s leadership.

This afternoon, when asked about the message he’s trying to send, the president said, “There is no message. I will tell you what the message is. When they are ready, they will have to let us know. When they’re ready, they’ll let us know. Very simple.”

“Ready to negotiate, you mean?” a reporter asked.

“Ready to do whatever,” Trump responded. “It doesn’t make any difference. Whatever they want to do, I’m ready.”

Minutes later, Trump was asked if he has an exit strategy for Iran if war breaks out.

“You’re not going to need an exit strategy. I don’t need exit strategies,” the president responded.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

