With John Bolton‘s comments about potential testimony in the Senate impeachment trial, President Donald Trump today dismissed any significance of it.

Bolton said in a statement yesterday, “I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify.” (It’s unlikely at this point that the Senate would take that move.)

Today Trump was asked if he would be “okay if John Bolton testifies.”

“That’s going to be up to the lawyers, it’ll up to the Senate, and we’ll see how they feel,” Trump said.

He went on to claim, “He would know nothing about what we’re talking about, because if you know, the Ukrainian government came out with a very strong statement, no pressure, no anything. And that’s from the boss.”

A lot of the reporting and testimony with respect to the Ukraine pressure campaign has indicated Bolton does, in fact, have relevant knowledge. He reportedly said, as Fiona Hill testified, that he wasn’t part of “whatever drug deal Sondland and Mulvaney are cooking up.”

You can watch the president’s comments above, via Fox News.

