Trump on Targeting Iran Cultural Sites: If the Law Says We Can’t Do It, ‘I Like to Obey the Law’

President Donald Trump today continued defending the decision to take out top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, while appearing to concede they can’t just target cultural sites in Iran.

A few days ago Trump was threatening to target Iranian cultural sites if Iran retaliates:

….targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

When asked if those sites would be on a target list, Trump said, “They’re allowed to kill our people. They’re allowed to maim our people. They’re allowed to blow up everything that we have and there’s nothing that stops ’em. And we are, according to various laws, supposed to be very careful with their cultural heritage and you know what, if that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law.”

“But think of it, they kill our people, they blow up our people and then we have to be very gentle with their cultural institutions. But I’m okay with it. It’s okay with me,” he added.

