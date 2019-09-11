President Donald Trump opened his remarks at the Pentagon’s 9/11 memorial ceremony by sharing a personal anecdote of where he was and what he was doing at the time.

At the outset of his speech, the president recalled how he spent that Tuesday morning.

“I vividly remember when I first heard the news,” Trump said. “I was sitting at home watching a major business television show early that morning. Jack Welch, the legendary head of General Electric was about to be interviewed. When all of a sudden, they cut away.”

The president went on to detail the moments of confusion that followed in the early reporting.

“At first there were different reports,” Trump said. “‘It was a boiler fire.’ But I knew that boilers aren’t at the top of a building. ‘It was a kitchen explosion in Windows on the World.’ Nobody really knew what happened. There was great confusion.”

