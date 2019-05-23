Donald Trump blasted Rex Tillerson on Thursday after his former Secretary of State said the president was not sufficiently prepared for a meeting he had with Vladimir Putin back in 2017.

“Rex Tillerson, a man who is ‘dumb as a rock’ and totally ill prepared and ill equipped to be Secretary of State, made up a story (he got fired) that I was out-prepared by Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Hamburg, Germany,” Trump wrote of his former top diplomat on Twitter. “I don’t think Putin would agree. Look how the U.S. is doing!”

Tillerson spoke to the House Foreign Affairs Committee this week, and sources from the closed-door meeting told Washington Post that Tillerson recalled a G-20 summit in Hamburg where the administration apparently did not expect a series of initial meetings to expand into a broader event. The result was that Tillerson got the impression that the Russian president was more prepared for the meeting than his American counterpart.

“We spent a lot of time in the conversation talking about how Putin seized every opportunity to push what he wanted,” a committee aide said. “There was a discrepancy in preparation, and it created an unequal footing.”

