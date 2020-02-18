Trump Pardons Former 49ers Owner Eddie Debartolo Jr.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday pardoning former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

DeBartolo pleaded guilty in 1998 to failing to report a felony in a bribery case.

Although DeBartolo did not serve jail time, he paid up to $1 million in fines in addition to renouncing ownership of the NFL team, surrendering the 49ers to his sister.

White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley announced the pardoning on Tuesday. Trump was not present during the announcement of DeBartolo’s clemency but signed the executive order after meeting with several NFL players, who were in attendance.

Former 49er Jerry Rice expressed his approval of the pardon, stating at a White House press conference that DeBartolo “has done so much for the community… Today is a great day for him.”

