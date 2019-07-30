President Donald Trump faced a number of questions from reporters today on his comments about Baltimore, and he again stood by them and claimed that “many people” living there are glad.

“You see it also in the press and you see it on watching television just coming back,” he said. “People living in Baltimore are very happy that I’m bringing out the fact that it’s like living in Hell.”

At one point Trump was asked about political strategy here, he said, “There’s no strategy. I have no strategy. There is zero strategy. All it is is I’m pointing out facts.”

One reporter pressed him on why he’s blasting Cummings in particular. “I’m not angry. I’m just telling you the facts. I’m not angry at anybody,” Trump responded. “I’m just saying Elijah Cummings has been there for 26 years. He’s really –– by far he is the highest ranking politician, he’s seen these mayors get thrown out, thrown out, they’re all friends of his. The corruption and the graft in Baltimore is probably the greatest in our country or one of them. He’s in charge of an Oversight Committee, all I’m saying is take your Oversight Committee and go to Baltimore. You’ll learn a lot.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

