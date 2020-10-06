Donald Trump’s personal physician, Dr. Sean Conley, delivered an update on Tuesday, saying the president “had a restful first night” and has reported “no symptoms” of the coronavirus since his return to the White House.

Conley’s memo says a team of physicians met with Trump today and “he reports no symptoms.”

“Vital signs and physical exams remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation of 95-97 percent,” the doctor continued. “Overall he continues to do really well.”

Trump reports no symptoms today, his doctor says. pic.twitter.com/wtXLSoy6wF — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) October 6, 2020

Conley’s announcement comes as he and the White House face outstanding questions about when exactly Trump tested positive for the virus. On Monday, the doctor faced a barrage of questions about whether it was safe to discharge Trump from Walter Reed so soon, and he insisted that the president’s security staff was looking at ways to maintain safety at the White House. He also warned, however, that Trump “may not be entirely out of the woods yet,” even if he was cleared for release.

Conley’s credibility and transparency have been called into question due to his misleading statements on Trump’s condition and conflicting comments from the White House. His effort to present an optimistic view of Trump also comes as the president held a maskless photo-op at the White House, told people “don’t be afraid of Covid,” and bragged that he might be “immune” to the virus.

This story is breaking.

