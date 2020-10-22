comScore

Trump Pilloried for Huge Self-Own By Dropping the 60 Minutes Interview Early: How Does He Think This ‘Makes Him Look Good?’

By Leia IdlibyOct 22nd, 2020, 1:16 pm

President Donald Trump was mocked and pilloried on Twitter for dropping his 60 Minutes interview with Leslie Stahl early — with many pundits wondering how he thought it would make him look good.

The president has been promising that he would release the “full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted ‘takeout’ interview with Stahl, and on Thursday morning he did just that.

But even though he may have thought the move made him look like a hero, or perhaps even a martyr, Twitter had some other thoughts. Conservative pundit and former congressman Joe Walsh even noted that he actually looks like “a crybaby, a coward, and a quitter.”

Many, including MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin, also wondered how Trump thought “releasing the 60 Minutes interview would make him look good” while comedian Sarah Cooper questioned, “why Leslie Stahl even gives Trump the time of day.”

