President Donald Trump was mocked and pilloried on Twitter for dropping his 60 Minutes interview with Leslie Stahl early — with many pundits wondering how he thought it would make him look good.

The president has been promising that he would release the “full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted ‘takeout’ interview with Stahl, and on Thursday morning he did just that.

But even though he may have thought the move made him look like a hero, or perhaps even a martyr, Twitter had some other thoughts. Conservative pundit and former congressman Joe Walsh even noted that he actually looks like “a crybaby, a coward, and a quitter.”

The takeaway from this Leslie Stahl interview is the takeaway from all things Donald Trump: He’s a crybaby, a coward, and a quitter. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 22, 2020

Many, including MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin, also wondered how Trump thought “releasing the 60 Minutes interview would make him look good” while comedian Sarah Cooper questioned, “why Leslie Stahl even gives Trump the time of day.”

Trump thought that releasing the ’60 Minutes’ interview would make him look good. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 22, 2020

I don’t know why Leslie Stahl even gives Trump the time of day pic.twitter.com/X6MPM5uyYJ — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) October 22, 2020

It’s crazy that Trump thinks releasing this raw video footage will help him somehow. It just confirms that he’s a whiny little bitch who’s afraid of strong women. https://t.co/qscdUDHxtc — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) October 22, 2020

LESLEY STAHL: “You’re okay with some tough questions?” TRUMP: “No, I’m not.” STAHL: “You’re not okay with tough questions?” Trump thinks this looks *good* for him!!! pic.twitter.com/fhfPUnpFwn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 22, 2020

Trump releasing the “60 Minutes” interview is reminiscent of the White House releasing the summary of the call with Zelensky. Neither make him look good, despite what the president/White House say. — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) October 22, 2020

He actually leaked this thinking it would make him look good… https://t.co/AIXKYYXZcZ — Chris Evangelista 🎃 (@cevangelista413) October 22, 2020

This is an actual exchange between Trump and CBS Lesly Stahl in 60 Minutes interview. Stahl: “You’re okay with some tough questions.” Trump: “No, I’m not.” Have you ever in your life seen a more thin skinned, pathetic snowflake than Trump?! This is why he only likes Fox! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 22, 2020

I just watched that 60 minutes interview with Trump. What a shitshow. I can’t believe he thought putting that out would make him look like anything except a whiny little bitch.https://t.co/m32ZaYaFLE pic.twitter.com/czqsL4n6Fp — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 22, 2020

So Trump makes a damaging comment about wanting SCOTUS to terminate the very popular Affordable Care Act, and then leaks the interview just prior to a debate, where his comments could come up in front of an audience that’s even bigger than 60 Minutes or his Facebook page. Cool. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 22, 2020

Stahl: “You’re OK with some tough questions?” Trump: “No, I’m not.” That basically sums it up. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) October 22, 2020

Trump’s 60 Minutes interview with Lesley Stahl ended with him whining about her asking him tough questions and storming out in a huff pic.twitter.com/zuiwYpKnFb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 22, 2020

The full unedited version of @realDonaldTrump’s #60Minutes interview, which he posted online today, also includes this moment where he needs two hands to lift a glass of water to his mouth. https://t.co/uZxuLopCNZ pic.twitter.com/ZpKzKPklTW — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) October 22, 2020

The president of the United States is VERY sensitive

pic.twitter.com/JqVPBeOGLW — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) October 22, 2020

I’ve only watched the first 5 mins and the last 5 minutes but I’m wondering how Trump and his team thinks this makes him look good?? https://t.co/iuOvhOvK7E — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) October 22, 2020

