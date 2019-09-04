If you’ve been following the news from Parliament recently, then you’re probably aware of the omnishambles that is the ongoing Brexit debate. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was dealt a serious defeat and Conservative MPs who voted against the government were expelled from the party.

With the turmoil unfolding, President Donald Trump was asked to weigh in today. He offered words of praise for Johnson.

“Boris is a friend of mine and he’s going at it, there’s no question about it,” Trump said. “I watched him this morning, he’s in there fighting. And he knows how to win. Boris knows how to win. Don’t worry about him, he’s going to be okay.”

Trump recently praised Johnson as “exactly what the U.K. has been looking for.”

Would be very hard for Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain’s Labour Party, to seek a no-confidence vote against New Prime Minister Boris Johnson, especially in light of the fact that Boris is exactly what the U.K. has been looking for, & will prove to be “a great one!” Love U.K. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com