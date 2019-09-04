comScore
video

Trump Praises Boris Johnson Amid Brexit Chaos: ‘He Knows How to Win… He’s Going to Be Okay’

By Josh FeldmanSep 4th, 2019, 2:10 pm

If you’ve been following the news from Parliament recently, then you’re probably aware of the omnishambles that is the ongoing Brexit debate. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was dealt a serious defeat and Conservative MPs who voted against the government were expelled from the party.

With the turmoil unfolding, President Donald Trump was asked to weigh in today. He offered words of praise for Johnson.

“Boris is a friend of mine and he’s going at it, there’s no question about it,” Trump said. “I watched him this morning, he’s in there fighting. And he knows how to win. Boris knows how to win. Don’t worry about him, he’s going to be okay.”

Trump recently praised Johnson as “exactly what the U.K. has been looking for.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: