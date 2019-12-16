President Donald Trump briefly commented to reporters today on the information Rudy Giuliani apparently shared with him after his recent travels to Ukraine.

JUST IN: President Trump reveals Rudy Giuliani has shared some evidence he gathered on recent trip to Ukraine, but ignored my question about Giuliani being under investigation by his DOJ. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/HhNXgPIWDM — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) December 16, 2019

When asked how much Giuliani shared with him, Trump said, “Not too much, but he’s a very great crimefighter. He was probably the greatest crimefighter over the last 50 years, very smart. He was the best mayor of the city of New York, he’s a great person who loves our country, and he does this out of love, believe me.”

Giuliani was recently at the White House and over the weekend he shared what he touted as evidence of what he and POTUS have been saying about Ukrainian corruption. Trump previously touted Giuliani’s documentary with One America News Network, retweeting a number of clips sent out by Giuliani earlier today.

Part of OANN’s reporting apparently includes a claim of an unconfirmed George Soros sighting at the airport.

CBS’ Paula Reid attempted to ask Trump about the ongoing investigation into Giuliani. He didn’t comment.

