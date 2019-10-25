Trump Praises Graham, McConnell, ‘Great Senate Republican Colleagues’ for Resolution Condemning Impeachment Inquiry
President Donald Trump praised the Republican senator co-sponsoring the resolution from Lindsey Graham to formally condemn the House’s impeachment inquiry.
Graham has railed against the process and said the Democrats are not giving Trump due process. As of this afternoon, he tweeted that almost all of the Senate Republicans are on board with his resolution:
Updated to show 50 Co-Sponsors–
1.Graham
2.McConnell
3.Grassley
4.Thune
5.Blunt
6.Shelby
7.Inhofe
8.Roberts
9.Crapo
10.Cornyn
11.Burr
12.Barrasso
13.Wicker
14.Risch
15.Boozman
16. Moran
17. Toomey
1/3
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 25, 2019
18.Rubio
19.Paul
20.Hoeven
21.Lee
22.Johnson
23.Scott (SC)
24.Fischer
25.Cruz
26.Gardner
27.Capito
28.Cassidy
29.Lankford
30.Cotton
31.Daines
32.Perdue
33.Ernst
34.Tillis
2/3
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 25, 2019
35.Rounds
36.Sasse
37.Young
38.Kennedy
39.Hyde-Smith
40.Blackburn
41.Cramer
42.McSally
43.Braun
44.Hawley
45.Scott (FL)
46.Sullivan
47.Portman
48.Isakson
49.Alexander
50.Enzi
3/3
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 25, 2019
As a number of reporters have pointed out, the only Republican senators not listed there are Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski.
Trump tonight praised Republicans for the resolution “condemning the Do Nothing Democrats for their Witch Hunt Impeachment inquiry, behind closed doors.”
I appreciate the support of Senator @LindseyGraham, @SenateMajLdr Mitch McConnell, and their Great Senate Republican colleagues, on the resolution condemning the Do Nothing Democrats for their Witch Hunt Impeachment inquiry, behind closed doors….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2019
….in the basement of the United States Capitol! They cannot win at the ballot box. Their sham for the past 3 years continues. The good news is that the American People get it, which will be proven once again on November 3, 2020!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2019
