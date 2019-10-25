comScore

Trump Praises Graham, McConnell, ‘Great Senate Republican Colleagues’ for Resolution Condemning Impeachment Inquiry

By Josh FeldmanOct 25th, 2019, 6:21 pm

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

President Donald Trump praised the Republican senator co-sponsoring the resolution from Lindsey Graham to formally condemn the House’s impeachment inquiry.

Graham has railed against the process and said the Democrats are not giving Trump due process. As of this afternoon, he tweeted that almost all of the Senate Republicans are on board with his resolution:

As a number of reporters have pointed out, the only Republican senators not listed there are Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski.

Trump tonight praised Republicans for the resolution “condemning the Do Nothing Democrats for their Witch Hunt Impeachment inquiry, behind closed doors.”

“Their sham for the past 3 years continues,” he added. “The good news is that the American People get it, which will be proven once again on November 3, 2020!”

