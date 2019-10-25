President Donald Trump praised the Republican senator co-sponsoring the resolution from Lindsey Graham to formally condemn the House’s impeachment inquiry.

Graham has railed against the process and said the Democrats are not giving Trump due process. As of this afternoon, he tweeted that almost all of the Senate Republicans are on board with his resolution:

Updated to show 50 Co-Sponsors–

1.Graham

2.McConnell

3.Grassley

4.Thune

5.Blunt

6.Shelby

7.Inhofe

8.Roberts

9.Crapo

10.Cornyn

11.Burr

12.Barrasso

13.Wicker

14.Risch

15.Boozman

16. Moran

17. Toomey 1/3 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 25, 2019

18.Rubio

19.Paul

20.Hoeven

21.Lee

22.Johnson

23.Scott (SC)

24.Fischer

25.Cruz

26.Gardner

27.Capito

28.Cassidy

29.Lankford

30.Cotton

31.Daines

32.Perdue

33.Ernst

34.Tillis 2/3 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 25, 2019

35.Rounds

36.Sasse

37.Young

38.Kennedy

39.Hyde-Smith

40.Blackburn

41.Cramer

42.McSally

43.Braun

44.Hawley

45.Scott (FL)

46.Sullivan

47.Portman

48.Isakson

49.Alexander

50.Enzi 3/3 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 25, 2019

As a number of reporters have pointed out, the only Republican senators not listed there are Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski.

Trump tonight praised Republicans for the resolution “condemning the Do Nothing Democrats for their Witch Hunt Impeachment inquiry, behind closed doors.”

I appreciate the support of Senator @LindseyGraham, @SenateMajLdr Mitch McConnell, and their Great Senate Republican colleagues, on the resolution condemning the Do Nothing Democrats for their Witch Hunt Impeachment inquiry, behind closed doors…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2019

….in the basement of the United States Capitol! They cannot win at the ballot box. Their sham for the past 3 years continues. The good news is that the American People get it, which will be proven once again on November 3, 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2019

“Their sham for the past 3 years continues,” he added. “The good news is that the American People get it, which will be proven once again on November 3, 2020!”

