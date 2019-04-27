Trump Praises Lou Dobbs in Profile on Fox Biz Host: ‘He Really Gets the Word Out’

The Washington Post has a profile out today on Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs and how prominent a voice he is for President Donald Trump.

Not only is Dobbs a supporter of the president’s, but Trump is clearly a big fan of Dobbs and his program:

Lou Dobbs: “This cannot go forward…this Special Counsel with all of his conflicts, with his 17 Angry Democrats, without any evidence of collusion by the Trump Campaign and Russia. The Dems are the ones who should be investigated.” Thank you Lou, so true! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

I will be interviewed tonight by Trish Regan on @FoxBusiness at 8:00 P.M., right after the great Lou Dobbs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Just spoke to @LouDobbs. Will be doing a very interesting show tonight at 7:00 P.M. Eastern on @FoxBusiness! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2019

The profile looks back on Dobbs’ background––including internal struggles when he was at CNN––and how his show is “often playing on Air Force One and in the presidential dining room.”

And while Dobbs himself did not comment to the Post, Trump himself did:

Trump was more than happy to talk about Dobbs after being contacted by The Post, calling the veteran anchor’s commentaries about the border “very powerful.” “Lou has a very strong opinion on the border, and I do listen to that opinion… I think he respects what I’m doing, and I respect the job he does. He really gets the word out. There’s no question about it.”

Dobbs has been very vocal on his show about the border crisis, and he called on Trump to fire Kirstjen Nielsen roughly two weeks before news of her leaving the administration dropped.

There’s been previous reporting on how Trump chats with Dobbs over the phone in the middle of meetings, and the Post reveals Trump called Dobbs and put him on speakerphone in the middle of a meeting with his economic team last month.

[image via screengrab]

