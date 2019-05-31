Trump Praises Meghan Markle in New Interview, But Calls Her Past Criticism of Him ‘Nasty’

President Donald Trump spoke to The Sun ahead of his UK visit, and he weighed in both on politics and the royal family.

Trump went over the plans for his trip in the interview. When being told that Prince Charles is a big advocate for tackling climate change, the president said, “We will be talking. I can say we have among the cleanest climate in the world right now.”

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will apparently not be meeting with Trump.

Several years ago Markle was publicly critical of Trump. Trump said in the interview he “didn’t know that.”

Upon being told she once said she’d move to Canada if he got elected, Trump said, “I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

He went on to say it’s “nice” to have an American princess and that “she will do excellently.”

[image via screengrab]

