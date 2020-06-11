comScore

Trump Praises ‘S.S.’ For ‘Great Job’ Handling Protesters, Which is Not the Right Abbreviation

By Charlie NashJun 11th, 2020, 12:37 pm

Olivier Douliery/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s praised the ‘S.S.’ for doing a “GREAT JOB” at handling “protesters, agitators, anarchists (ANTIFA), and others,” on Thursday.

“Our great National Guard Troops who took care of the area around the White House could hardly believe how easy it was. ‘A walk in the park’, one said,” Trump tweeted. “The protesters, agitators, anarchists (ANTIFA), and others, were handled VERY easily by the Guard, D.C. Police, & S.S. GREAT JOB!”

Social media users were quick to warn President Trump against using “S.S.” as an abbreviation for the Secret Service, pointing out it’s historical use as the abbreviation for Heinrich Himmler’s Schutzstaffel in Nazi Germany, which rounded up and killed Jews and political opponents.

“Did Trump just use ‘the S.S.’ in a tweet?” reacted NBC and MSNBC legal contributor Katie Phang.

“Who wants to tell him?” commented CNN’s Chris Cillizza.

Others weighed in similarly:

