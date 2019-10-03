President Donald Trump praised a supporter who called environmental activist Greta Thunberg an “actress” on Twitter:

Keep up the great work Kellie! https://t.co/PcAnK009EW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2019

Ever since the Swedish teen activist burst onto the global stage with her speech to the United Nations, Trump has taken to demeaning and ridiculing her. Thunberg spoke passionately two weeks ago as she scolded the U.N’s member nations for not taking enough action to combat climate change, and Trump sarcastically responded to that by calling her “a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

At the time, Thunberg shrugged off that insult by taking Trump’s words and making them her new Twitter bio.

