Trump Predicts Hunter Biden Will Get Charged With ‘Something Small’ to ‘Make Their Strike on Me Look Fair’

Donald Trump claimed the Justice Department will try to create a veneer of impartiality to cover their legal persecution of him.

The former president launched new salvos at the DOJ this week as it appears his case of mishandling classified documents at Mar-a-Lago is about to enter a new phase. On Tuesday, Trump got back on Truth Social to cry “It’s all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE… They are using the DOJ & FBI against me to Rigg [sic] the 2024 Election.”

“They are the Party of Disinformation!” Trump seethed. “They’ll hit Hunter with something small to make their strike on me look ‘fair.’ Nothing about these Fascists is fair or honest. FIGHT!”

Trump produced no evidence to base any of these claims and attacks on. Clearly, however, he’s predicting that the investigation into President Joe Biden’s family will come to an underwhelming conclusion, with Hunter Biden receiving a mere slap on the wrist for his questionable conduct over the years.

This was part of an extended Truthing spree in which Trump kept on complaining over the scrutiny he faces over the case of the documents. He continued to deny any wrongdoing while whining about the “election interference” caused by his 2024 campaign getting bogged down by his legal battles.

