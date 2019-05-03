The way President Donald Trump sees it, it’s high time that the country moves on from Robert Mueller‘s investigation and both parties “get back to business” instead of trying to smear each other.

Trump tweeted Thursday night:

OK, so after two years of hard work and each party trying their best to make the other party look as bad as possible, it’s time to get back to business. The Mueller Report strongly stated that there was No Collusion with Russia (of course) and, in fact, they were rebuffed….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2019

…at every turn in attempts to gain access. But now Republicans and Democrats must come together for the good of the American people. No more costly & time consuming investigations. Lets do Immigration (Border), Infrastructure, much lower drug prices & much more – and do it now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2019

These tweets are a bit of a departure from Trump’s usual style, considering how many times he trashed the “witch hunt,” the “fake news” media, the “Radical Left Democrats,” his 2020 rivals, and many others since Mueller’s report came out.

As New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman pointed out, Trump appears to be echoing the rhetoric of 2020 candidate Joe Biden…

+ Biden theme has been reuniting the country. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 3, 2019

Also, if we’re dispensing with “costly & time-consuming investigations,” does this mean abandoning Trump’s recent talking point about investigating the investigators?

Mueller, and the A.G. based on Mueller findings (and great intelligence), have already ruled No Collusion, No Obstruction. These were crimes committed by Crooked Hillary, the DNC, Dirty Cops and others! INVESTIGATE THE INVESTIGATORS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

Important questions.

