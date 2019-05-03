comScore

Trump Calls For an End to Partisan Fights: ‘Republicans and Democrats Must Come Together’

By Ken MeyerMay 3rd, 2019, 7:38 am

The way President Donald Trump sees it, it’s high time that the country moves on from Robert Mueller‘s investigation and both parties “get back to business” instead of trying to smear each other.

Trump tweeted Thursday night:

These tweets are a bit of a departure from Trump’s usual style, considering how many times he trashed the “witch hunt,” the “fake news” media, the “Radical Left Democrats,” his 2020 rivals, and many others since Mueller’s report came out.

As New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman pointed out, Trump appears to be echoing the rhetoric of 2020 candidate Joe Biden

Also, if we’re dispensing with “costly & time-consuming investigations,” does this mean abandoning Trump’s recent talking point about investigating the investigators?

Important questions.

