President Donald Trump vaguely teased the release of his financial records on Thursday, tweeting that they will be released “sometime prior to election.”

Lawsuits attempting to force Trump into making his financial documents public are currently in litigation. Earlier this week, a case regarding a subpoena from the House Oversight and Reform Committee to obtain eight years of Trump’s records from his accounting firm was postponed by the Supreme Court while they dictate whether or not they wish to take up the case; the president is also involved in a separate suit related to retrieving his tax returns from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

In two tweets, Trump suggested that former special Robert Mueller dug through his financial history and “found nothing,” adding that “the Witch Hunt” for his tax returns and other documents “continues with local New York Democrat prosecutors going over every financial deal I have ever done.”

“What they are doing is not legal,” he continued. “But I’m clean, and when I release my financial statement (my decision) sometime prior to Election, it will only show one thing – that I am much richer than people even thought – And that is a good thing.”

The president has previously claimed that he will release financial records but has never followed through. During the 2016 election, Trump promised to release his tax returns as soon as he is not being audited, but in the spring of 2017, the president changed his tune to say that he “might” disclose his returns in the future, but only after he leaves office.

In an attempt to block House Democrats’ from accessing the president’s financial records, Trump’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow, who is pushing for the Supreme Court to fend off the Oversight Committee’s subpoena, stated, “For the first time in our nation’s history, Congress has subpoenaed the personal records of a sitting president from before he was in office. And, for the first time in our nation’s history, a court upheld a congressional subpoena to the president for his personal papers. Those decisions are wrong and should be reversed.” Additionally, in the lawsuit triggered by Manhattan prosecutors’ attempts to release Trump’s tax returns, the president’s personal attorneys are requesting that the Supreme Court step in to block the request.

