Trump Pronounced ‘Dead to Rights’ By Twitter Wonks After ‘Incredibly Damning’ Tape of Him Showing Off Secret Docs
CNN released an audio recording of Donald Trump allegedly showing off “secret” documents that he could no longer declassify, and the contents have astonished the Twitterverse.
As the former president faces federal charges connected to his mishandling of classified documents, CNN aired audio that corroborates the Justice Department’s evidence against him. In the clip, Trump can be heard bragging to others about “highly confidential” documents detailing a potential plan of attack against Iran, and he said, “As president, I could have declassified it. Now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret.”
Trump pled not guilty this month to 37 criminal counts of alleged conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and violations of the Espionage Act for his willful retainment of government documents. The ex-president responded to the tape with a new Truth Social tirade claiming the audio is somehow “an exoneration,” rather than a central point of evidence about his conduct.
As Trump makes his claim about the tape, news observers took notice of it too, and many have found it to be shocking proof of his incriminating behavior
