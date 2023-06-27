Trump Pronounced ‘Dead to Rights’ By Twitter Wonks After ‘Incredibly Damning’ Tape of Him Showing Off Secret Docs

CNN released an audio recording of Donald Trump allegedly showing off “secret” documents that he could no longer declassify, and the contents have astonished the Twitterverse.

As the former president faces federal charges connected to his mishandling of classified documents, CNN aired audio that corroborates the Justice Department’s evidence against him. In the clip, Trump can be heard bragging to others about “highly confidential” documents detailing a potential plan of attack against Iran, and he said, “As president, I could have declassified it. Now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret.”

Trump pled not guilty this month to 37 criminal counts of alleged conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and violations of the Espionage Act for his willful retainment of government documents. The ex-president responded to the tape with a new Truth Social tirade claiming the audio is somehow “an exoneration,” rather than a central point of evidence about his conduct.

As Trump makes his claim about the tape, news observers took notice of it too, and many have found it to be shocking proof of his incriminating behavior

If the defendant doesn’t go to prison for at least five to ten years, it would be a travesty. The prosecutors have him dead to rights, in more ways than we can count. https://t.co/rR7NtkYnaT — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 27, 2023

Listen for yourself.👇 Key evidence for the prosecution in the trial of Donald J Trump. The defendant in his own words — essentially narrating his crime. “Exclusive: CNN obtains the tape of Trump’s 2021 conversation about classified documents”https://t.co/E976swBC8r pic.twitter.com/rMQA0LKWJB — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) June 27, 2023

Stunning to hear it https://t.co/VsZF9Wz3Xc — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 27, 2023

I wish I loved doing anything as much as Donald Trump apparently loves always being on tape saying he’s doing something incriminating, just an absolute addict for doing that stuff on tape — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) June 27, 2023

Fox has not yet independently verified this audio – but recall that former President Trump told @BretBaier of these materials, “I didn’t have a document per se. There was nothing to declassify. These were newspaper stories, magazine stories and articles.” https://t.co/jQgiDWSOeu — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) June 27, 2023

Damning as all hell. https://t.co/qdGopaqMMD — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 27, 2023

If this isn’t the smoking gun, nothing is. If Cannon lets him off the hook, it will be a national embarrassment https://t.co/EA8iA2QvCk — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) June 27, 2023

This is incredibly damning listening to it. Somehow so much worst listening than even reading. https://t.co/3Ysphb0DRE — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) June 27, 2023

LOOK AT THIS CLASSIFIED THING RIGHT HERE THAT IS TOTALLY CLASSIFIED THAT I AM SHOWING YOU RIGHT HERE https://t.co/PHGYUOCBlk — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 27, 2023

This literally couldn’t be more incriminating https://t.co/A5WyHdKYlG — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 27, 2023

Fucking traitor. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) June 27, 2023

…

