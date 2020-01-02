It’s a new year and President Donald Trump has a new Twitter diatribe against his impeachment over the Ukraine scandal:

“A lot of very good people were taken down by a small group of Dirty (Filthy) Cops, politicians, government officials, and an investigation that was illegally started & that SPIED on my campaign. The Witch Hunt is sputtering badly, but still going on (Ukraine Hoax!). If this had happened to a Presidential candidate, or President, who was a Democrat, everybody involved would long ago be in jail for treason (and more), and it would be considered the CRIME OF THE CENTURY, far bigger and more sinister than Watergate!”

….had happened to a Presidential candidate, or President, who was a Democrat, everybody involved would long ago be in jail for treason (and more), and it would be considered the CRIME OF THE CENTURY, far bigger and more sinister than Watergate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2020

Trump’s claim that the investigation of his 2016 campaign was “illegally started” has been a frequent talking point of his ever since Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz released his report on the subject last year. Horowitz’s findings were a mixed bag for Trumpworld, for even though the IG determined the FBI’s probe had “significant” performance errors, he also said there were legitimate grounds to investigate the possible connection between the Trump campaign and Russia’s 2016 election-meddling.

