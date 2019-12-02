Prior to taking off for a NATO summit in London Monday, President Donald Trump raged against Democrats for holding impeachment hearings while he’s out of the country.

Speaking outside the White House, Trump blasted Democrats over the timing of the proceedings — set to renew on Wednesday.

“The do-nothing Democrats decided when I’m going to NATO — this was set up a year ago — that when I’m going to NATO, that was the exact time [to hold the hearings].” Trump said. “This is one of the most important journeys that we make as president. And for them to be doing this and putting an impeachment on the table — which is a hoax to start off with.”

Later, Trump added, “The whole thing is a hoax. Everybody knows it. … It’s an absolute disgrace what they’re doing to our country.

The idea of the proceedings being held with Trump overseas was notably criticized by Fox News host Brian Kilmeade Monday morning on Fox & Friends – a show Trump is known to watch.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]