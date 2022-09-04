Former President Donald Trump went off at his rally Saturday night — claiming the FBI searched the bedroom of his 16-year-old son Barron Trump in a manner he blasted as “deep and ugly.”

Speaking to supporters in Wilkes Barre, PA, the former president denounced the tactics of the FBI’s raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate.

“They rifled through the First Lady’s closet drawers, and everything else,” Trump said. “And even did a deep and ugly search of the room of my 16-year-old son — leaving everything they touched in far different condition than it was when they started. Can you believe it?”

Trump, who once famously said — in an address to a joint session of Congress — that “we must support the incredible men and women of law enforcement” went on to condemn the entire FBI and DOJ as “vicious monsters.”

“The FBI and the Justice Department have become vicious monsters controlled by radical left scoundrels, lawyers, and the media who tell them what to do.”

Trump then pointed to the cameras in the back of the room and encouraged his supporters to boo the assembled media — although, ironically, only far-right outlets televise the former president’s rallies these days.

“They’re trying to silence me, and more importantly, they are trying to silence you,” Trump said. “But we will not be silenced. Right?”

The crowd responded with cheers.

Watch above, via Newsmax.

