Former President Donald Trump appeared to be very upset with the Department of Justice, and not just because of an ongoing investigation into classified documents.

It was Trump’s first public appearance since the Department of Justice filed a stunning rebuke of his request for an independent special master review of documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago after a search warrant was served on Aug. 8. The DOJ filing included a photo of what appears to be classified and top secret documents, which would be a felony offense under a 2018 law then-President Trump signed into law himself.

Trump went on the conservative digital outlet Real American Voices and Twitter doyen Ron Filipikowski initially flagged the segment above. Trump can be heard railing against the DOJ for spreading out what he called “confidential documents” all over the floor, “like a slob.” Trump railed:

“A lot of people think that when you walk into my office, they have confidential documents or whatever. It may be all declassified, but I had confidential documents spread out all over my floor. Floor. And like a slob, like I’m sitting there reading these documents all day long or somebody else would be. It’s so it’s so dishonest when you look at it. And so people were were concerned because they said, gee, you know, that’s a strange scene. You look at the floor and you see documents, right? You have cover sheets of documents. Now, they put them there, John, and they put them there in a messy fashion. And then they took a picture and they released to the public. And this is what we’re dealing with. Who are these people?”

Trump appears to be upset not just with the manner in which the photo was taken but that the photo itself was “released to the public,” which is a curious criticism given that his legal team and media surrogates have been calling for transparency to give credence that the search and seizure were, in fact, warranted.

Listen above via Real America’s Voice, courtesy of Ron Filipkowski.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com