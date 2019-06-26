President Donald Trump railed against special counsel Robert Mueller and the Russia investigation today after being asked by a reporter about Mueller’s upcoming testimony.

“There was no collusion. There was no obstruction. There was no nothing. How many times do we have to hear it? It never ends!” Trump cried. “It just keeps going on and on. I’ve been going through this for two years, 2 1/2 years, and the criminal activity was on the other side.”

He again said Congress doesn’t get “do-overs,” telling the press, “We spent a long time working with Mueller. I gave him all the witnesses he wanted. I gave him lawyers, I gave him people. I guess he interviewed 500 people. 2,500 subpoenas. They had everything they could possibly have, nobody’s ever had more. Nobody’s ever been more transparent. And now it continues further?”

And he again called it a “hoax.”

Trump blasted Mueller and his upcoming testimony on Fox Business this morning, in an interview with Maria Bartiromo in which Trump even stunned the Fox Business host with a wild rant accusing Mueller of committing a crime.

You can watch above, via CNN.

