President Donald Trump was furious on Sunday with how Washington Post covered his racially-charged feud with progressive House Democrats, and it appears the subject is still top of his mind Monday morning.

In his latest tweet storm, Trump railed against the Post for their extensive report laying out the controversy surrounding his attacks on Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley earlier this month. The report went inside the White House, with help from anonymous administration sources who painted the picture of a president unaware that his tweets were setting off a serious racial controversy.

Trump complained Monday that the report said his staffers tried to make him switch to new talking points — by saying the four congresswomen should leave the country not because they are black, but because they do not love it — and that led to him railing against the “fake news” and the “mainstream media” at large.

“Fake News Equals the Enemy of the People!” he concluded.

The Amazon Washington Post front page story yesterday was total Fake News. They said “Advisors wrote new talking points and handed him reams of opposition research on the four Congresswomen.” Now really, does that sound like me? What advisors, there were no talking points,…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019

….except for those stated by me, & “reams of paper” were never given to me. It is a made up story meant to demean & belittle. The Post had no sources. The facts remain the same, that we have 4 Radical Left Congresswomen who have said very bad things about Israel & our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019

The Mainstream Media is out of control. They constantly lie and cheat in order to get their Radical Left Democrat views out their for all to see. It has never been this bad. They have gone bonkers, & no longer care what is right or wrong. This large scale false reporting is sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019

Fake News Equals the Enemy of the People! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019

[Photo via Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com