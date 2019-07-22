comScore

Trump Ramps Up Attacks on Washington Post For Report on His Racist Tweets: ‘The Enemy of the People!’

By Ken MeyerJul 22nd, 2019, 9:04 am

President Donald Trump was furious on Sunday with how Washington Post covered his racially-charged feud with progressive House Democrats, and it appears the subject is still top of his mind Monday morning.

In his latest tweet storm, Trump railed against the Post for their extensive report laying out the controversy surrounding his attacks on Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley earlier this month. The report went inside the White House, with help from anonymous administration sources who painted the picture of a president unaware that his tweets were setting off a serious racial controversy.

Trump complained Monday that the report said his staffers tried to make him switch to new talking points — by saying the four congresswomen should leave the country not because they are black, but because they do not love it — and that led to him railing against the “fake news” and the “mainstream media” at large.

“Fake News Equals the Enemy of the People!” he concluded.

