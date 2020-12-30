President Donald Trump complains a lot about “fake news,” but on Tuesday night he shared some of his own.

To briefly recap: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, has been publicly smacking down the Trump team’s various claims of voter fraud in the state. On Tuesday a signature audit in Cobb County affirmed the results there.

None of this has stopped the president and his allies from digging into deeper and deeper holes of conspiracy to allege that somehow the election was stolen from Trump — something they have repeatedly been unable to prove.

Trump continued to attack Governor Brian Kemp and Raffensperger as he said they “are a complete disaster and don’t have a clue, or worse.”

“Nobody can be this stupid. Just allow us to find the crime, and turn the state Republican,” the president said.

I love the Great State of Georgia, but the people who run it, from the Governor, @BrianKempGA, to the Secretary of State, are a complete disaster and don’t have a clue, or worse. Nobody can be this stupid. Just allow us to find the crime, and turn the state Republican…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020

And then he went on to weave some kind of conspiracy that Raffensperger’s brother works for China and somehow that’s connected.

…The consent decree signed by the “Secretary”, with the consent of Kemp, is perhaps even more poorly negotiated than the deal that John Kerry made with Iran. Now it turns out that Brad R’s brother works for China, and they definitely don’t want “Trump”. So disgusting! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020

There is just one small, teeny-tiny little problem: Brad Raffensperger does not have a brother named Ron, as pointed out by Georgia reporters.

What if I told you Brad Raffensperger doesn’t even have a brother? — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) December 30, 2020

The "theory" is that Ron Raffensperger is Brad Raffensperger's brother, and somehow because Huawei is a Chinese company, that somehow China owns Dominion (it doesn't) and somehow nefariously installed machines in GA. Pesky thing is – Raffensperger doesn't *have* a brother. https://t.co/D49tlQ1cvG — stephen fowler covers Georgia's election! (@stphnfwlr) December 23, 2020

Somehow people online concocted a conspiracy that Ron Raffensperger, the CTO of Huawei Enterprise Storage Solutions, is Brad Raffensperger’s brother and therefore something fishy is going on. The Gateway Pundit apparently ran an article sharing the conspiracy but it was taken down.

The president continued on Twitter to attack the Wall Street Journal and repeat his usual baseless conspiracies about the election. He has made it clear he supports Republicans who are planning on objecting to the election results when Congress certifies them on January 6th.

