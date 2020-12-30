comScore
Trump Ramps Up Election Conspiracies With Bonkers Attack on GA Sec of State Over His Nonexistent Brother

By Josh FeldmanDec 30th, 2020, 1:51 am

President Donald Trump complains a lot about “fake news,” but on Tuesday night he shared some of his own.

To briefly recap: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, has been publicly smacking down the Trump team’s various claims of voter fraud in the state. On Tuesday a signature audit in Cobb County affirmed the results there.

None of this has stopped the president and his allies from digging into deeper and deeper holes of conspiracy to allege that somehow the election was stolen from Trump — something they have repeatedly been unable to prove.

Trump continued to attack Governor Brian Kemp and Raffensperger as he said they “are a complete disaster and don’t have a clue, or worse.”

“Nobody can be this stupid. Just allow us to find the crime, and turn the state Republican,” the president said.

And then he went on to weave some kind of conspiracy that Raffensperger’s brother works for China and somehow that’s connected.

There is just one small, teeny-tiny little problem: Brad Raffensperger does not have a brother named Ron, as pointed out by Georgia reporters.

Somehow people online concocted a conspiracy that Ron Raffensperger, the CTO of Huawei Enterprise Storage Solutions, is Brad Raffensperger’s brother and therefore something fishy is going on. The Gateway Pundit apparently ran an article sharing the conspiracy but it was taken down.

The president continued on Twitter to attack the Wall Street Journal and repeat his usual baseless conspiracies about the election. He has made it clear he supports Republicans who are planning on objecting to the election results when Congress certifies them on January 6th.

