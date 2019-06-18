President Donald Trump railed against “the Russia hoax” while speaking at his official re-election campaign launch in Orlando tonight, accusing Democrats of targetting his “family, my business, my finances, my employees.”

“For the last two and a half years we have been under siege and with the Mueller report we won and now they want a do-over,” the president said while speaking in front of the raucous Florida crowd. “It’s a hoax. The great hoax. Our patriotic movement has been under assault from the very first day.”

He went on to call former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation “an illegal attempt to overturn the results of the election, spy on our campaign which is what they did, and subvert our democracy.”

The president also told the crowd that Democrats want to go after them in the same way:

“The Democrats do not care about Russia. They only care about their own clinical power. They went after my family, my business, my finances, my employees, almost everyone I’ve almost known and worked with, but they are really going after you. That’s what it is all about. It’s not about us but you. They tried to erase your vote, erase your legacy of the greatest campaign and the greatest election probably in the history of our country.”

You can watch a clip above, via C-SPAN.

