President Donald Trump today reacted in a Fox News interview to new reporting about comments he made with respect to former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

New audio obtained by ABC apparently features the president going off on Yovanovitch and saying, “Get rid of her! Get her out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her out tomorrow. Take her out. Okay? Do it.”

This conversation apparently took place at a dinner that included Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.

Trump today told Fox News’ Raymond Arroyo, “I am not a fan of that ambassador.”

Arroyo asked if he was telling Parnas to get rid of her when “you have a State Department.”

“Well, I wouldn’t have been saying that. I probably would have said if it was Rudy there or somebody, but I make no bones about it. I have every right — I want ambassadors that are chosen by me, I have a right to hire and fire ambassadors.”

