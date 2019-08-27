comScore

Trump Reacts to Joe Walsh’s Candidacy: ‘BAD Congressman’ Who Lost and ‘Failed in Radio’

By Josh FeldmanAug 27th, 2019, 8:04 pm

President Donald Trump tweeted tonight blasting the two Republicans mounting long-shot primary races against him and a third potential challenger.

Joe Walsh, a former Republican congressman whose candidacy has mostly been a mea culpa tour, announced he’s running on Sunday. He has apologized for racist tweets, publicly denounced his past support of Trump, and said the president’s character is a big factor in why he’s running.

Bill Weld is also running in the GOP primary, and Mark Sanford may be getting in too.

Trump tonight swiped at all three in a tweet with references to Walsh’s congressional and radio careers, Sanford’s infamous “hike on the Appalachian trail,” and an unclear reference to (presumably) Weld not being able to “stand up straight while receiving an award”:

Walsh responded to Trump in a tweet calling the president a lunatic:

