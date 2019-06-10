comScore

Trump Reacts to John Dean Testimony: He’s ‘Been a Loser for Many Years’

By Josh FeldmanJun 10th, 2019, 4:59 pm

During an event honoring the winner of the Indy 500 at the White House Monday, President Donald Trump reacted to this afternoon’s House testimony from former Nixon White House counsel John Dean.

The president made some remarks on the helicopter crash in New York before being asked about Dean’s testimony––in which the key Watergate figure said there are clear parallels between the “Watergate roadmap” and the Mueller report.

“John Dean’s been a loser for many years,” Trump said. “I’ve been watching him on one of the networks that is not exactly Trump-oriented, and I guess they paid him a lot of money over the years. Now, John’s been a loser for a long time. We know that. I think he was disbarred and he went to prison. Other than that, he’s doing a great job.”

Trump was also dismissive when asked about the idea of an impeachment inquiry:

You can watch part of the president’s remarks above, via Fox Business.

