Trump Says ‘Illegal Immigrants’ Will Be ‘Given to Sanctuary Cities’

President Donald Trump said “illegal immigrants” will be “given” to sanctuary cities and states in a tweet on Monday.

“Those Illegal Immigrants who can no longer be legally held (Congress must fix the laws and loopholes) will be, subject to Homeland Security, given to Sanctuary Cities and States!” Trump bellowed from his Twitter account, in a cryptic directive that leaves open questions about a proposal he floated last week.

Those Illegal Immigrants who can no longer be legally held (Congress must fix the laws and loopholes) will be, subject to Homeland Security, given to Sanctuary Cities and States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

The Washington Post first reported that Trump had repeatedly proposed releasing detained migrants into “sanctuary cities” as a means of putting political pressure on his immigration opponents. The White House initially called the reporting inaccurate, until Trump himself confirmed he was considering the proposal.

It remains unclear whether Trump’s tweet means the administration plans on moving forward with the proposal — which was previously discarded due to logistical and legal problems involved — or if the tweet is more empty bluster from the president’s account.

[Photo via Mandel Ngan/Getty Images]

— —

>> Follow Ken Meyer (@KenMeyer91) on Twitter

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com