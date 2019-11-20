Following his frantic delivery on the White House lawn of a largely handwritten statement reacting to the shocking testimony of U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, President Donald Trump continued his tantrum via Twitter.

In a trio of posts Wednesday afternoon, the president mashed the caps lock button and insisted — contrary to just about every analyst on cable news — that the day’s testimony ultimately takes him off the hook.

“Impeachment Witch Hunt is now OVER!” Trump wrote. “Ambassador Sondland asks U.S. President (me): “What do you want from Ukraine? I keep hearing all these different ideas & theories. What do you want? It was a very abrupt conversation. He was not in a good mood. He (the President) just said … ‘I WANT NOTHING! I WANT NOTHING! I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO! TELL PRESIDENT ZELENSKY TO DO THE RIGHT THING!’ Later, Ambassador Sondland said that I told him, ‘Good, go tell the truth!’ This Witch Hunt must end NOW. So bad for our Country!”

(The all-caps rant is also what photographers spotted written on the president’s notes in his earlier remarks.)

Trump also posted a clip of former independent counsel Ken Starr citing the importance of Trump telling Sondland that he didn’t want anything from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The president, however, failed to note that Starr — whose commentary often favors Trump — said that Sondland’s testimony overall “doesn’t look good” for the commander-in-chief.

