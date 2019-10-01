There’s a lot of stunning details in the New York Times report out tonight about President Donald Trump‘s various ideas about border security, including trenches with snakes and shooting migrants to slow them down. Former DHS Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen was still in the White House at the time Trump raged about these things.

It turns out that not only did Trump seriously sour on Nielsen, but per the Times, he was literally telling her that his media allies don’t even like her:

Mr. Trump had routinely berated Ms. Nielsen as ineffective and, worse — at least in his mind — not tough-looking enough. “Lou Dobbs hates you, Ann Coulter hates you, you’re making me look bad,” Mr. Trump would tell her, referring to the Fox Business Network host and the conservative commentator.

The report also reveals that while he generally viewed Nielsen with scorn, “the happiest he had been” with her was when “American border agents had fired tear gas into Mexico to try to stop migrants from crossing into the United States.”

Dobbs publicly called for Nielsen to be fired roughly two weeks before she left the Trump administration.

