Trump Reportedly Complained to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey About Losing Followers

President Donald Trump spoke with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey today and one of the first reports out on what they talked about says the issue of POTUS’ follower count was raised.

The Washington Post reports tonight that a “significant portion” of the conversation involved Trump talking about losing followers:

A significant portion of the meeting focused on Trump’s concerns that Twitter quietly, and deliberately, had removed some of his followers, according to a person with direct knowledge of the conversation who requested anonymity because it was private. Trump said he had heard from fellow conservatives who had lost followers as well. But Twitter long has explained that follower figures fluctuate as the company takes action to remove fraudulent spam accounts. In the meeting, Dorsey stressed that point, noting even he had lost followers as part of Twitter’s work to enforce its policies, according to the source.

After the meeting, Trump tweeted out a photo and said, “Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general. Look forward to keeping an open dialogue!”

