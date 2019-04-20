Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Some Staff Interviews With Mueller’s Office; Witnesses ‘Fear His Ire’

President Donald Trump has been publicly stewing about some of the details in the Mueller report since its release Thursday, but behind the scenes he is “furious.”

That is the main takeaway from a new CNN report on the president’s post-Mueller mood. POTUS has celebrated “no collusion, no obstruction,” but there are still details in there he’s not happy about:

Now, those close to him say Trump is newly furious at the people — most of whom no longer work for him — whose extensive interviews with the special counsel’s office created the epic depiction of an unscrupulous and chaotic White House. And he’s seeking assurances from those who remain that his orders are being treated like those of a president, and not like suggestions from an intemperate but misguided supervisor.

The report shows, in part, that people around Trump just refused to follow orders he gave them (i.e. Don McGahn refusing to fire Mueller).

Prior to the report’s release, there was reporting about people fearing Trump’s wrath, given how they would be on the record about not-exactly-flattering White House details.

This afternoon the New York Times confirmed that yes, people in Trumpworld are really worried:

Now some of the witnesses named in the report, who have departed the White House but rely on access to Mr. Trump for their livelihoods, fear his ire. Some have begun calling current and former administration officials and others in the president’s orbit to seek clues about Mr. Trump’s state of mind, according to four special counsel witnesses who spoke on the condition of anonymity. One called friends and colleagues in the days before the report was released to see whether he could have the Justice Department redact his name from Mr. Mueller’s report, according to two people told of the matter. The idea went nowhere.

One person who spoke to POTUS since the report’s release said Trump was “keeping track of who in his orbit had participated in the investigation.”

[photo via Olivier Douliery-Pool / Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com