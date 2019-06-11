Trump Reportedly Having Second Thoughts About DefSec Pick, Requested ‘Suggestions for Different Candidates’

Patrick Shanahan, the current Acting Secretary of Defense, has been chosen by President Donald Trump to be the next official DefSec. On Tuesday, Trump was asked about nominating him and said it’s done and now it has to “go through the process.”

Trump announced his intention to nominate Shanahan on May 9, but the White House still hasn’t officially nominated him. — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) June 11, 2019

Per WH pool: Trump “repeatedly said he already nominated him after reporters asked why Shanahan’s nomination hasn’t been submitted to the Senate.” https://t.co/TVp4CA287F — Travis J. Tritten (@Travis_Tritten) June 11, 2019

Fox News reports this afternoon that the Senate Armed Services Committee has still not received Shanahan’s nomination.

Fox is told that the Senate Armed Services Committee is still awaiting paperwork to formally nominate Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan for the full-time position. Still waiting for FBI clearance & the nomination itself. No timetable for hrng — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 11, 2019

So is Shanahan going to be nominated or not? Well, per NBC News, it’s not a done deal and POTUS has been reconsidering:

While in Normandy last week to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Trump asked at least three people what they thought of Shanahan and if they had any suggestions for different candidates, the four people familiar with the conversations said. They said Army Secretary Mark Esper was discussed as a possible replacement nominee should Trump decide to pull back his Shanahan announcement. Esper was among the candidates that Trump had previously considered for the defense secretary job.

NBC’s report says these people close to Trump didn’t hear him articulate exactly what’s “giving him pause,” but that he’s clearly wondering if there’s another option.”

The report also notes some daylight between Shanahan and the president, including on the controversy concerning the USS John S. McCain. Earlier today several reports said the acting DefSec sent around memos emphasizing that department leaders should “reinforce the apolitical nature of military and civilian service and professionalism.”

