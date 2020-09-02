Trump Reportedly Told Sarah Sanders to Take ‘One For the Team’ After North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un Hit on Her

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders claimed in her upcoming memoir that President Donald Trump “howled with laughter” and told her to take one for the team after North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un appeared to hit on her during a 2018 summit in Singapore, according to The Guardian.

Sanders served as press secretary for two years, and unlike many tell-alls from Trump’s former staff, her memoir is not meant to disparage the president, despite her description of the incident.

She claimed that the two leaders were talking about sports when Sanders looked up and noticed Kim staring at her.

“We made direct eye contact and Kim nodded and appeared to wink at me,” she wrote. “I was stunned. I quickly looked down and continued taking notes.”

Trump allegedly “howled with laughter” before confirming that the dictator did, in fact, hit on her. “He did! He f*cking hit on you!” Trump said, according to Sanders.

“Well, Sarah, that settles it. You’re going to North Korea and taking one for the team!” Trump allegedly told her, despite her request for him to stop. “Your husband and kids will miss you, but you’ll be a hero to your country!”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]