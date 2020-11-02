Trump Responds to ‘Fire Fauci’ Rally Chant With ‘Let Me Wait Until After the Election’

President Donald Trump responded to a “Fire Fauci” chant during a late Sunday rally at the Opa-Locka airport in the Miami area by telling rally-goers, “don’t tell anyone but let me wait until after the election.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the nation’s top epidemiologist and heads up the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases. Fauci has promoted a very cautious approach to responding to Covid-19, which is very different from President Trump’s desire to reopen the cratered U.S. economy quickly.

The moment came amid a familiar campaign run that Trump has been giving at recent rallies that downplays the coronavirus pandemic that has led to 230,000 American deaths. After mocking media coverage of the potentially deadly contagion by suggesting it’s being overplayed, Trump said we would no longer hear about it on November 4th after the election.

At that moment, the crowd started the “Fire Fauci” chant, which appeared to surprise, and perhaps even amuse the commander in chief. After letting the crowd chant for a bit, Trump replied, “don’t tell anyone but let me wait until after the election.”

Fauci is a career civil servant, and under current federal law, Trump does not have the power to fire him or remove him from the government directly. The president could try to order his political appointees to dismiss the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ director, which Fauci could appeal effectively delaying the process.

On Friday, the U.S. recorded nearly 100,00 new infections of Covid-19, the single-day record for new cases.

Watch above via the Trump campaign feed.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]