President Donald Trump declared case closed Wednesday after special counsel Robert Mueller officially announced his stepping down from the Justice Department.

“Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent,” the president tweeted minutes after the conclusion of Mueller’s press briefing. “The case is closed! Thank you.”

During Mueller’s 10-minute presser, he summarized the findings of his team’s report and explained they found “insufficient evidence to charge a broader conspiracy” against Trump and his campaign associates caught in the probe. He did note that the Justice Department guidelines did not allow the special counsel to charge Trump with the crime of obstruction of justice.

“If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller said. “We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime. The introduction to the volume two of our report explains that decision.”

“Charging the president with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider,” added Mueller. “The Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing.”

Mueller also argued that it would not be beneficial for him to further publicly discuss the investigation — before Congress or otherwise — as “the work speaks for itself.”

“Now, I hope and expect this to be the only time that I will speak to you in this manner. I am making that decision myself,” Mueller stated. “No one has told me whether I can or should testify or speak further about this matter. There has been discussion about an appearance before Congress. Any testimony from this office would not go beyond our report.”

He closed by re-focusing on “the central allegation of our indictments: that there were multiple, systemic efforts to interfere in our election. And that allegation deserves the attention of every American.”

