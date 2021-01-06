The violent insurrection underway in Washington lays at the feet of President Donald Trump.

The president has repeatedly stirred up his supporters with conspiracy theories about voter fraud and has told them based on no evidence the election was stolen from him. He even egged on the march to the Capitol during his speech earlier Wednesday.

Trump’s first tweet during this madness — during which his supporters were fighting with Capitol Police and attempting to storm the Capitol — was to disgracefully attack his own Vice President Mike Pence, as Pence and members of Congress evacuated the chamber:

Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

The president is now attempting to try and rein in the violent mob that he unleashed.

First he tweeted, “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

And minutes later he again asked them to remain peaceful. His tweet did not include any actual condemnation of his supporters who have so far violently clashed with police, stormed the Capitol building, and even raided the House and Senate chambers.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

