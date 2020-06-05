comScore

Trump Retweets Video of Candace Owens Saying the Fact That George Floyd ‘Has Been Held Up as a Martyr Sickens Me’

By Josh FeldmanJun 5th, 2020, 10:14 pm

On Friday night President Donald Trump retweeted a video of Glenn Beck and Candace Owens discussing George Floyd, in which Owens said the fact that Floyd is being made a martyr “sickens” her.

The clip shared by the president shows Beck saying it does not matter what Floyd did because the actions of the officer in pinning him down and killing him were unacceptable.

“However, this is a guy with a very long record and a very long criminal record. He was said to be cleaning up his life by his family. I hope that was true, but he was also high on fentanyl and dropped a bag of drugs that he was carrying at the time. Is this really the guy that black America — I mean, they were very careful to pick Rosa Parks. Is this the symbol of black America today?”

“I’m going to say yes, it is a symbol of black America today,” Owens responded. “It’s a symbol of a broken culture in black America today and that people are not willing to talk about, again, how we contribute to our own demise. The fact that he has been held up has a martyr sickens me. George Floyd was not a good person. I don’t care who wants to spin that. I don’t care how CNN wants to make you think he changed his life around… it’s just not true.”

She went on to bring up Floyd’s criminal history — per recent reports Floyd was charged with armed robbery in 2007 and was sentenced to five years in prison — before reiterating how astonished she is that Floyd is “being held up as a hero.”

The president retweeting this particular take on Floyd received a lot of attention and condemnation on social media:

