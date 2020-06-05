On Friday night President Donald Trump retweeted a video of Glenn Beck and Candace Owens discussing George Floyd, in which Owens said the fact that Floyd is being made a martyr “sickens” her.

The clip shared by the president shows Beck saying it does not matter what Floyd did because the actions of the officer in pinning him down and killing him were unacceptable.

I don't care WHAT George Floyd did. The officer should have never treated him like that and killed him! But we still must ask: Is he a HERO? BLEXIT founder @RealCandaceO gave her thoughts: "The fact that he has been held up as a martyr sickens me." pic.twitter.com/0Tm47x5Cc8 — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) June 4, 2020

“However, this is a guy with a very long record and a very long criminal record. He was said to be cleaning up his life by his family. I hope that was true, but he was also high on fentanyl and dropped a bag of drugs that he was carrying at the time. Is this really the guy that black America — I mean, they were very careful to pick Rosa Parks. Is this the symbol of black America today?”

“I’m going to say yes, it is a symbol of black America today,” Owens responded. “It’s a symbol of a broken culture in black America today and that people are not willing to talk about, again, how we contribute to our own demise. The fact that he has been held up has a martyr sickens me. George Floyd was not a good person. I don’t care who wants to spin that. I don’t care how CNN wants to make you think he changed his life around… it’s just not true.”

She went on to bring up Floyd’s criminal history — per recent reports Floyd was charged with armed robbery in 2007 and was sentenced to five years in prison — before reiterating how astonished she is that Floyd is “being held up as a hero.”

The president retweeting this particular take on Floyd received a lot of attention and condemnation on social media:

I guess this answers the question of whether Trump and the WH endorses the view of Candace Owens, who has been attacking George Floyd for days. Pence invited Owens for a conversation on Floyd’s death yesterday— the day of his memorial service in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/jgMZdoazkr — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) June 6, 2020

Hours after saying that "this is a great day" for George Floyd, Trump retweets a post quoting conservative commentator saying of Floyd, "The fact that he has been held up as a martyr sickens me." — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) June 6, 2020

It appears the president has moved on to the next phase of the George Floyd messaging. pic.twitter.com/g0HVMXR03d — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) June 6, 2020

