President Donald Trump revealed in a tweetstorm cancelling peace talks in Afghanistan that he planned to host officials from the Taliban at a Camp David meeting tomorrow.

“I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations,” Trump tweeted, saying Taliban leaders were supposed to fly to the United States tonight.

Unbeknownst to almost everyone, the major Taliban leaders and, separately, the President of Afghanistan, were going to secretly meet with me at Camp David on Sunday. They were coming to the United States tonight. Unfortunately, in order to build false leverage, they admitted to.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019

….an attack in Kabul that killed one of our great great soldiers, and 11 other people. I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations. What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position? They didn’t, they…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019

….only made it worse! If they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway. How many more decades are they willing to fight? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2019

The Trump administration had been negotiating for a peace agreement with the Taliban in Afghanistan. Peace talks have faltered in recent weeks, and an American was killed in a car bombing that the Taliban claimed responsibility for this week.

Although it was reported that the U.S. and the Taliban reached an agreement in principle, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly declined to sign onto the draft agreement.

[Image via Win McNamee/Getty Images]

