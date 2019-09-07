comScore

Trump Reveals He Invited The Taliban to the U.S. for Secret Meeting in Tweetstorm Canceling Peace Talks

By Connor MannionSep 7th, 2019, 7:22 pm

President Donald Trump revealed in a tweetstorm cancelling peace talks in Afghanistan that he planned to host officials from the Taliban at a Camp David meeting tomorrow.

“I immediately cancelled the meeting and called off peace negotiations,” Trump tweeted, saying Taliban leaders were supposed to fly to the United States tonight.

The Trump administration had been negotiating for a peace agreement with the Taliban in Afghanistan. Peace talks have faltered in recent weeks, and an American was killed in a car bombing that the Taliban claimed responsibility for this week.

Although it was reported that the U.S. and the Taliban reached an agreement in principle, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly declined to sign onto the draft agreement.

[Image via Win McNamee/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: