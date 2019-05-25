comScore

Twitter Gobsmacked by Trump’s Confusing Missile Tweet: ‘This is How the World Ends’

By Connor MannionMay 25th, 2019, 8:51 pm

Social media users were outraged with President Donald Trump’s tweet seemingly excusing recent North Korean missile tests while he is on a state trip in Japan, a move that could potentially not sit well with his hosts.

Prior to going golfing, Trump tweeted out this:

He later deleted the original tweet and updated it with the correct spelling of Biden’s name.

The tweet drew a strong reaction on Twitter included some noted that yet again it seems Trump is cozying up to a dictator.

Of course, a number of commenters also pointed out Trump did not spell former vice president Joe Biden’s name correctly while calling him “Swampman” and suggesting Kim Jong-un may have called him worse.

[Image by Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: