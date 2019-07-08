Donald Trump hit back at Kim Darroch after it was revealed that the British Ambassador to the United States trashed the president in a series of memos.

The Daily Mail obtained Darroch’s leaked secret cables over the weekend, and they show the ambassador saying “We don’t really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept.” Darroch also described the White House as “uniquely dysfunctional” and said the Trump presidency could “crash and burn” with an end in “disgrace.”

When asked about this in New Jersey, Trump responded “The ambassador has not served the UK well, I can tell you that.

“We’re not big fans of that man and he has not served the UK well,” Trump said. “I can say things about him but I won’t bother.”

