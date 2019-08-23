President Donald Trump swiped at CNN tonight on Twitter over the network hiring former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe.

CNN got some criticism for hiring McCabe, and tonight the president retweeted Congressman Jim Jordan saying, “CNN teams up with Andrew McCabe to attack the President.”

“Disgraceful,” the president tweeted.

He also gave a shoutout to Diamond & Silk after the Trump-supporting duo appeared on Fox Business Network:

Thank you to @DiamondandSilk for the really nice words and thoughts on @LouDobbs, tonight hosted by Lou’s friend, @DavidAsmanfox. Great job by all. P.S. Check out these two great women on tour tomorrow night in NYC at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, Broadway. Have fun! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2019

Trump also went on a retweeting spree, sharing tweets from the White House and Fox hosts, including Jesse Watters sharing a video of Rush Limbaugh talking about Watters and playing audio of him.

UPDATE –– 9:34 pm ET: Trump continued with a retweet mocking CNN’s ratings.

Such a sad and pathetic fall for @CNN and Jeff Z! https://t.co/vrivSUlDi3 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2019

[image via Pete Marovich / Getty Images]

