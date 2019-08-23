comScore

Trump Rips CNN Hiring Andrew McCabe: ‘Disgraceful!’

By Josh FeldmanAug 23rd, 2019, 9:19 pm

President Donald Trump swiped at CNN tonight on Twitter over the network hiring former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe.

CNN got some criticism for hiring McCabe, and tonight the president retweeted Congressman Jim Jordan saying, “CNN teams up with Andrew McCabe to attack the President.”

“Disgraceful,” the president tweeted.

He also gave a shoutout to Diamond & Silk after the Trump-supporting duo appeared on Fox Business Network:

Trump also went on a retweeting spree, sharing tweets from the White House and Fox hosts, including Jesse Watters sharing a video of Rush Limbaugh talking about Watters and playing audio of him.

UPDATE –– 9:34 pm ET: Trump continued with a retweet mocking CNN’s ratings.

[image via Pete Marovich / Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: