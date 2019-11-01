President Donald Trump swiped at CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Friday night during his Mississippi rally.

After going off on Ukraine and the Bidens for several minutes, Trump brought up Cooper, first referring to him as a “horrible guy who gets lousy ratings” and getting in a shot at “Fredo” Chris Cuomo.

“I watched Anderson Cooper, and I watched him apologize for even asking the question to Biden!” Trump continued.

The president was presumably referring to Cooper asking the former veep about his son’s Ukraine dealings during last month’s debate, saying, “President Trump has falsely accused your son of doing something wrong while serving on a company board if Ukraine. I want to point out there’s no evidence of wrongdoing by either one of you. Having said that, on Sunday, you announced that if you’re president, no one in your family will be involved in any foreign businesses. My question is: if it’s not okay for a president’s family to be involved in foreign businesses, why was it okay for your son when you were vice president?”

Biden said, “My son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong.”

Trump mocked Biden before going back to Cooper and calling him “crazy Anderson Cooper” and a “third-rate, lousy ratings, third-rate person.”

“CNN the worst,” he added.

Trump also brought up the White House ending subscriptions to the New York Times and Washington Post, blasting the latter over its much-criticized headline on Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi‘s death.

