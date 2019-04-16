Trump Rips ‘Crazy Bernie’ After Fox Town Hall; Sanders Responds: Looks Like He’s ‘Scared’

In addition to taking shots at Fox News, President Donald Trump has also been blasting Senator Bernie Sanders after Monday night’s Fox News town hall.

Trump swiped at “Crazy Bernie” this morning in his first tweet about the town hall, and tonight he ripped the Vermont senator over his tax returns:

Bernie Sanders and wife should pay the Pre-Trump Taxes on their almost $600,000 in income. He is always complaining about these big TAX CUTS, except when it benefits him. They made a fortune off of Trump, but so did everyone else – and that’s a good thing, not a bad thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2019

The president also tweeted he thinks his 2020 opponent will either be “Crazy Bernie” or “Sleepy Joe Biden,” weirdly adding at the end “May God Rest Their Soul!”

I believe it will be Crazy Bernie Sanders vs. Sleepy Joe Biden as the two finalists to run against maybe the best Economy in the history of our Country (and MANY other great things)! I look forward to facing whoever it may be. May God Rest Their Soul! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2019

Sanders’ Twitter account posted in response that Trump sounds “scared.”

Looks like President Trump is scared of our campaign. He should be. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 17, 2019

[photo via Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com