Trump Rips ‘Crazy Bernie’ After Fox Town Hall; Sanders Responds: Looks Like He’s ‘Scared’

By Josh FeldmanApr 16th, 2019, 10:50 pm

In addition to taking shots at Fox News, President Donald Trump has also been blasting Senator Bernie Sanders after Monday night’s Fox News town hall.

Trump swiped at “Crazy Bernie” this morning in his first tweet about the town hall, and tonight he ripped the Vermont senator over his tax returns:

The president also tweeted he thinks his 2020 opponent will either be “Crazy Bernie” or “Sleepy Joe Biden,” weirdly adding at the end “May God Rest Their Soul!”

Sanders’ Twitter account posted in response that Trump sounds “scared.”

