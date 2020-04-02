Trump Rips Schumer for Coronavirus Criticism in Scorched Earth Letter: I ‘Never Knew How Bad a Senator You Are’

President Donald Trump torched Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for criticizing his handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a scathing letter, Trump accused Schumer of being “missing in action” on coronavirus response, except for media appearances.

“No wonder AOC and others are thinking about running against you in the primary,” Trump wrote. “If they did, they would likely win.”

Trump even went so far as to salute two New York Democrats, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for working with the White House “to get the job done” while, the president claims, Schumer has not been involved.

“I’ve known you for many years,” Trump wrote. “But I never knew how bad a Senator you are for the state of New York until I became President.”

President Trump has sent a letter to Sen. Schumer: pic.twitter.com/uIo8bUcdj0 — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) April 2, 2020

The letter from Trump follows one earlier in the day sent by Schumer in which the Senate minority leader ripped Trump for a “federal leadership void” during the crisis.

“The existing federal leadership void has left America with an ugly spectacle in which States and cities are literally fending for themselves, often in conflict and competition with each other, when trying to procure precious medical supplies and equipment,” Schumer wrote.

Dear President Trump: You need to designate a senior military officer as “czar” with broad and government-wide authority to lead both production and distribution of desperately needed medical equipment NOW. pic.twitter.com/h92q37OZrM — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 2, 2020

